Fashion Scout names SS18 Ones to Watch

International showcase Fashion Scout, which takes place during London Fashion Week, has announced the four winners of its Ones to Watch platform for spring/summer 2018, which offers the designers the chance to show their collection on the catwalk during fashion week.

For spring/summer 2018, the four designers include Parsons School of Design graduate Ji Won Choi, who was the winner of the Kering Empowering Imagination Award and the Yooxygen Award by Yoox. Choi’s work focuses on investigating social issues featuring bold colours and silhouettes and impressed the selecting committee to feature in the collaborative showcase.

Commenting on winning a Ones to Watch award, Choi said: ”As an emerging designer and brand, it is extremely encouraging to have so much support from Fashion Scout. Winning the Ones to Watch Award means a great deal, because it gives young designers a voice, and that's all I've wanted really, to be heard. It's a grand privilege to be a part of this incredible platform and show. I am crazy excited to have this opportunity to present my debut collection."

Ones to Watch SS18 designers announced

Choi will be joined by Estonian fashion designer Triinu Pungits, who was a finalist at the prestigious International Talent Support fashion competition, the Starsica brand founded by Ike Seungik Lee, and Neo Design, which won the Fashion Scout South.East.Europe Award.

Commenting on this season’s winners, Fashion Scout founder and creative director Martyn Roberts said: “This season’s Ones to Watch truly demonstrates what the award was created to showcase. Our most international show to date, the diverse nature of cultures and styles exhibited by our winners for this season will come together in the highlight of the SS18 Schedule.”

Fashion Scout’s Ones To Watch has helped raised the profile of many emerging designers including Eudon Choi, Georgia Hardinge, Phoebe English, Helen Lawrence, Typical Freaks, Han Wen, and most recently Joanna Berling, Krasimira Stoyneva, Orange Culture and RU, who were crowed the autumn/winter 2017 winners.

The Ones to Watch showcase will take place on September 15 during London Fashion Week.

Image: courtesy of Fashion Scout