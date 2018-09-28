Fashion Scout opens applications for AW19

London-based, International emerging designer platform Fashion Scout, which takes place during London Fashion Week, has opened applications for its autumn/winter 2019 season.

Designers can apply for multiple showcase options including catwalk, presentation and installations within its Freemasons’ Hall venue during fashion week, as well as for its Fashion Scout Awards, the Merit Award worth 20,000 pounds across three season and its collaborative showcase Ones To Watch.

Martyn Roberts, Fashion Scout founder and creative director said in a press statement: “Fashion Scout is dedicated to, and passionate about seeking out and showcasing innovative design pioneers who want to reach an international audience. We welcome new talent applications and returning designers every season, and we look forward to seeing what AW19 has to offer.”

Fashion Scout has become a global force for championing, nurturing and showcasing international creative design talent and has been the launch pad for hundreds of designers including Peter Pilotto, Gareth Pugh, Eudon Choi, David Koma, Felder Felder, Maria Francesca Pepe, Agi and Sam, Roberts|Wood, Phoebe English, Xiao Li, Edda Gimnes and most recently I-Am-Chen.

The platform hosts and produces more than 20 catwalk shows, presentations and group shows during London Fashion Week, and applications to become part of its autumn/winter 2019 line-up are now open.