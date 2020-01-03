Fashion tech education is a main trend for 2020

2020 is here and we still don’t have flying cars, but technology has changed our daily lives in ways never expected by previous forecasts. Going beyond devices, technology altered our reality from how we interact with each other, how we learn, how we dress and so much more.

Tech companies are turning to clothing, but not necessarily to fashion. The time is now for the fashion industry to keep up on those new technologies and be able to respond to future demands. “We will all need to become lifelong learners”, it was stated in the Jobs of the Future report at the World Economic Forum. According to fashion tech agency, The Powerhouse, the European Union has agreed on a 2020 Digital Education Action Plan to stimulate, support and scale-up purposeful use of digital and innovative education practices in Europe.

Recently, the fashion industry has noticed the shortage of a qualified workforce in craftsmanship for luxury goods while major companies have decided to solve this issue by establishing in-house academies. Ralph & Russo launched a couture apprenticeship programme. LVMH’s Institut des Métiers d’Excellence incorporates practical learning and a formal qualification. Kering has two schools of artisanship, and Gucci opened a private school in Florence. Tommy Hilfiger Global and PVH Europe are committed to achieving 100 percent 3D apparel design by their Spring 2022 collections. To accomplish that, they are creating an academy dedicated to training professionals for the new fashion industry, called Stitch Academy which is part of the Hatch Studio.

It seems that traditional MBAs may also expire in a few years, as they have become too long and less interesting for new professionals. Instead, having on-demand degrees could increase the appeal for post-grad school and better prepare students in non-traditional fields by mixing areas of interest. Short term post-grad courses offered by traditional schools are leading this education trend. Polimoda in Florence, one of the top fashion schools in the world, is offering a master’s degree in Digital Fashion, with mentoring by The Powerhouse's CEO and founder, Lisa Lang. The program covers a cross-field experience to train future Chief Innovation Officers for major fashion houses, in only nine months.