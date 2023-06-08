Fashion travel brand Nere launches in the UK

Australian fashion travel brand Nere has expanded to the UK after successfully launching in its home country and New Zealand in 2022.

Nere offers a range of suitcases, travel bags and accessories “for the style-conscious traveller,” with a vision of making “travel more fashionable” by offering consumers travel options to embrace self-expression with bright colours and various sizes.

Following its launch in July 2022, Nere sold 45 million items in seven months, and it is looking to replicate that success in the UK with its offering of affordable and durable pieces.

Image: Nere

Felicity McGahan, group chief executive officer at Nere, said in a statement: “We are thrilled to launch Australia’s favourite fashion travel collection in the UK. It’s arriving right in time for summer adventures and holidays, and also at a moment when customers are looking to save on travel costs wherever they can, without compromising on style or convenience. Nere is perfect for today’s modern fashion traveller.

“When Nere launched, we saw the opportunity to reimagine the fashion travel category. It’s the perfect hybrid of taking all the colour trends from the global runways and blending it with everything we know about how to travel. We’ve created a brand that will inspire travel near and far through the seamless combination of fashion and function, at an accessible price point.”

Image: Nere

Nere offers luggage and accessories, including suitcases, mini cases and vanities, as well as tote bags and duffle bags, and luggage tags, straps and packing cubes. Highlights include the ‘Stori,’ their signature suitcase in catwalk-inspired colours, alongside the ‘Wonda’ a sleek and sturdy case in pared-back neutrals, and the ‘Caype’ case in a softer colour palette with rose gold accents. While the ‘Relm’ is the brand’s largest volume hard case in rich metallics and ‘Edit’ is its soft case offering and lightest suitcase.

Prices start from 119 pounds and is available exclusively at neretravel.co.uk.

Image: Nere