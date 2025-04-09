Fashion Trust U.S. 2025 Awards announces winners

Fashion Trust U.S. (FTUS), the non-profit organisation founded by Tania Fares to provide business and financial support to US-based designers through grants and strategic mentoring, revealed its 2025 winners at its third annual awards ceremony in Los Angeles on Tuesday night (April 8).

Hosted by American actress and singer Keke Palmer, the Fashion Trust U.S. awards celebrated five categories: ready-to-wear, jewellery, accessories and graduates, alongside a special sustainability award.

This year, the Fashion Trust U.S. also introduced an inaugural honorary award, which was presented to Saint Laurent creative director and designer Anthony Vaccarello for his “extraordinary contributions to the fashion industry”.

In a statement, the non-profit organisation said that Vaccarello’s impact on the fashion industry “extends beyond the runway, inspiring a new generation of creatives and shaping culture across disciplines”. This includes expanding the fashion house into cinema, as he reinforces a vision “where fashion and culture move as one”.

Anthony Vaccarello wins honorary award at the Fashion Trust U.S. 2025 Awards

Fashion Trust U.S Awards 2025 - Rachel Scott of Diotima Credits: Fashion Trust U.S Awards 2025 by Getty

The ready-to-wear award was won by Rachel Scott of Diotima, who won the Council of Fashion Designers of America Women’s Designer of the Year award in 2024. Diotima, known for her crocheted pieces handmade by local artisans in Jamaica, beat off tough competition from Singapore-born, New York-based designer Grace Ling, Jakarie Whitaker of Hikari no Yam and LA-based Kwame Adusei, founded by Nana Kwame Adusei.

As the winner, Diotima receives a grant and access to a Google mentorship programme created in partnership with FTUS, which includes expert guidance on key aspects of the fashion and retail industries.

New York City-based label Clyde, designed by Vancouver native Dani Griffiths, known for its hats, gloves and bags, was presented with the accessories award, and Rebecca Zeijdel-Paz of Beck, a New York-based brand known for its fine jewellery inspired by her Caribbean heritage, received the jewellery award.

Fashion Trust U.S Awards 2025 - Nana Kwame Adusei of Kwame Adusei Credits: Fashion Trust U.S Awards 2025 by Getty

The special sustainability award, which took consideration from all 16 finalists across all categories, was won by Nana Kwame Adusei of Kwame Adusei. The LA-based draws inspiration from West African influences and has become a favourite of celebrities, including Beyonce, Kylie Jenner, and Ciara.

The event also presented a graduate award to Patrick Taylor, a Parsons School of Design knitwear graduate from London who is now based in New York. The prize includes a grant from St. John.

All winners will have access to professional mentorship from FTUS and Google Shopping. FTUS said that entrepreneur and philanthropist Leonardo Lawson has assembled “an exceptional group of C-Suite mentors” from the industry who will be undertaking the mentorship of the winners.