Fashion Trust US hosts London mentorship programme

Incubator organisation Fashion Trust US (FTUS) has extended its mentorship programme to London, where it hosted recent award winners over a three-day initiative designed to provide insight into building and scaling a luxury business.

Taking place from June 2 to 4, the programme was developed in partnership with Fashion Trust Arabia, the British Fashion Council, The Bicester Collection and Brand x Society. Designers participating included 2026 FTUS winners Zane Li of Lii; Andrea Marron; Josefína Baillères; Marcelle Barbosa of Amaramara; Maxwell Osborne and Kirsty Chen of an Only Child; and Deborah Won of Pisces Rising.

Participants were able to join workshops, panel discussions, and one-on-one mentoring sessions, exploring everything from investment strategies and wholesale to artificial intelligence and sustainability. Among the speakers and mentors were that of Good American co-founder Tugba Unkan; Emilia Wickstead; Elle UK editor-in-chief Kenya Hunt; and Anna Sweeting of The Equity Studio.

Speaking on the programme, founder of FTUS, Tania Fares, said: “One of the most valuable things we can offer designers is access to knowledge, expertise, and the people who can help shape their future. This programme creates opportunities for meaningful exchange while providing practical tools to help founders navigate the realities of building a business today.”

The London programme, which was celebrated with a cocktail event, coincided with the opening of applications for the fifth edition of the Fashion Trust US Awards, presented by Google. Eligible designers will be based in the US, and have either been in business for two to seven years or are recent graduates. The award ceremony will take place April 2027 in Los Angeles, with winners to receive financial grants and a year-long mentorship programme.