FashionSkills4Better launches to strengthen sustainable fashion education

A new Erasmus+-funded initiative, FashionSkills4Better, has been launched to support sustainable fashion education and vocational training across Europe and Latin America. Running for 30 months, the project brings together nine partners from six countries to help develop the skills needed for the fashion industry's green and digital transition.

The programme focuses on sustainability, circular economy practices, digital innovation and regenerative design, while creating new opportunities for students, educators, designers, entrepreneurs and SMEs.

Key activities will include the development of a specialised training programme, the creation of Living Fashion Labs in Latin America, digital learning tools, international workshops and collaborative research projects.

By connecting education with industry needs, FashionSkills4Better aims to prepare future fashion professionals for a more sustainable, circular and socially responsible fashion sector while strengthening cooperation between Europe and Latin America.