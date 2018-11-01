FashionUnited's highlights from October '18

As October comes to an end, FashionUnited takes a look back at the the biggest news to hit the world of fashion.

Millennials willing to spend more on luxury, Gucci & Louis Vuitton most popular brands

Consumers born between 1981 and 1997, also known as the Millennial generation, are feeling positive about their personal finances. Consequently, they are planning on spending more on luxury. That’s according to a survey with over 3,000 respondents from the US, France, Italy and China, conducted by investment bank and financial services company UBS.

While Apple, Google and Amazon are once again the world’s most valuable brands, luxury labels were the biggest stars on this year’s Best Global Brands ranking, unveiled today by brand consultancy firm Interbrand. Published since 1999, the ranking attributes a monetary value to brands with a worldwide presence, based on several aspects such as their financial results, influence and brand strength. Luxury was this year’s top-performing category, having grown 42 percent in brand value in 2017.

New York - One of the pushbacks against Hedi Slimane’s Celine debut seems to be that he has effectively replaced Phoebe Philo’s grown-up, self-assured, sophisticated woman with her teenage daughter. A gawky, rebellious waif straight from central casting who stays out all night in barely-there clothing is the French house’s new message. But of a collection which the designer had entitled “Journal Nocturne de la Jeunesse Parisienne,” what did we expect?

As we step over the critical carnage of Hedi Slimane’s debut collection for Celine, and the puzzling disappointment of Riccardo Tisci at Burberry, let’s regain perspective by reviewing some key moments throughout fashion’s history where the hired gun at a beloved house shot himself in the foot but still hobbled on towards victory. In fashion no one is too big too fail.

16 seconds. That’s how long it took for Rimowa’s suitcase collection in collaboration with streetwear brand Supreme to sell out, despite its starting price of 1600 US dollars. Both labels announced the collaboration by simply posting a picture of the product on social media, alongside its release date: a mere three days ahead. This sales tactic, which consists of releasing a limited-edition product or collection in small quantities at select retail locations, without much advance warning, is what we have come to know as a “drop”.

The fashion industry is in dire need of professionals with technical skills, as universities stopped providing students with skills related to functions which are usually outsourced. Now, technologies such as 3D design, big data and artificial intelligence are widening the gap even more, as academia struggles to keep up with such a fast-paced market.

Upcycling might seem like a millennial phenomena but it’s been around for a while. Remember when Molly Ringwald in “Pretty in Pink” remade the Pepto-Bismol-colored polka dot 50s dress her father bought her, recycling decorative bows into stand-up collars, into a dress for the prom. Or back even further to when Scarlett O’Hara instructed Mammy to tear down the drapes and make her a dress in “Gone With The Wind.”

While many people are aware that the fashion sector is an industry with a large environmental footprint (second only to the oil industry), far fewer know about the harmful effect that washing and drying our clothes also has on the environment. A 2010 study by the Guardian showed that 2.4 kilograms of CO2 are released during a standard 40 degrees celcius washing machine cycle followed by a tumble dryer cycle. But what can be done to help the problem? Well, one UK company has attempted to tackle the issue head on - and their solution involves ‘eco-friendly laundry vending machines.’

London - Topshop founder Sir Philip Green has been named by parliament as the leading businessman accused by a newspaper of sexual and racial harassment against his employees.Earlier this week the Telegraph disclosed it had conducted an eight month investigation of allegations of bullying, intimidation and sexual harassment without naming Green.

Debenhams reports record annual loss of 491.5 million pounds, to close 50 stores

Debenhams plc in its preliminary results announcement for the 52 weeks to September 1, 2018, said that the group gross transaction value decreased by 1.8 percent to 2,900.4 million pounds (3,745 million dollars) and group revenue decreased by 2.5 percent to 2,277 million pounds (2,940 million dollars), while group like-for-like sales decreased by 2.3 percent on a reported basis and 2.7 percent on a constant currency basis.

