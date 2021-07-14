Fast fashion giant Inditex accelerates sustainability targets

Zara owner Inditex has announced an acceleration of a number of sustainability targets, including a new aim to achieve net-zero emissions by 2040, ten years earlier than previously planned.

The fast fashion giant also aims for all the cotton it uses to be “more sustainable” by 2023, two years ahead of schedule, and for all energy in its direct operations to come from renewable sources in 2022, compared to a target of 80 percent in 2025.

The group, whose portfolio of brands includes Bershka, Massimo Dutti, and Pull & Bear, also announced a new target to cut the amount of water used across its entire supply chain by 25 percent by 2025.

And by next year, it aims for 50 percent of its garments to have the Join Life label - an indication that the products have been made from recycled or sustainably produced materials. For context, 35 percent of Inditex’s products had the label last year.

The group also reiterated previously announced targets that “by 2023 all garments made of cellulosic fibres will be 100 percent sustainable and by 2025 all polyester and linen will be 100 percent recycled or sustainable, in line with the parameters the company has set out”.