Fast food chain KFC to launch clothing line in Australia

A clothing line by Kentucky Fried Chicken? You read it right. KFC is launching a collection of clothing and accessories in Australia. “The world’s most aussie KFC merch is just around the corner”, announced the fast food chain on its Australian website.

While the company hasn’t revealed many details about the collection, asking customers to “stay tuned”, it did release a photo depicting a T-shirt with the words “100 percent original recipe” and pants featuring a fried chicken print.

All proceeds from the collection will be donated to the KFC Youth Foundation, which raises funds for charities providing mentorship, skills development and the mental wellbeing of Australians under the age of 25.

Photo: courtesy of KFC