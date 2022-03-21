FatFace collaborates with Raleigh

Fashion and lifestyle retailer FatFace has unveiled a collaboration with cycling brand Raleigh featuring apparel for kids, men and women, accessories, stationery, and homeware.

The FatFace x Raleigh collection for spring features hoodies, T-shirts, sweats and a selection of accessories, including underwear and socks emblazoned with classic Raleigh bike prints and playful slogans that capture the spirit of the cycling brand.

Highlights include a zip-through hoodie featuring Raleigh bikes through the years, including the brand’s classic Banana road bike and the Burner. There are also T-shirts featuring colourful graphics of other legendary bikes such as the Chopper and slogans such as ‘Joyrider’ and ‘Grab Life by the Handlebars’.

The collection also includes a water bottle, notebook, mug and puncture repair kit housed in a metal tin adorned with some of Raleigh’s best-loved bikes on it.

The FatFace x Raleigh range is available now from FatFace stores across the UK and at fatface.com.

Image: FatFace x Raleigh