FatFace collaborates with stylist Angie Smith

Lifestyle and fashion retailer Fatface is collaborating with celebrity stylist Angie Smith, who’s clients include Holly Willoughby and Emma Bunton, to curate looks from as its autumn 2019 collection.

The Stylist Edit by Angie Smith will see the celebrity stylist curated an edit of six looks from FatFace’s new autumn 2019 collection. The edit features vintage-inspired shirts, western jackets and cropped trousers in cord, knitwear, denim dungarees and jeans as well as a tie waist jumpsuit.

The collection launches in-store and online on August 28, with a second drop to follow in October, which will include Smith’s curated edit from the winter 2019 collection.

Prices range from 29.50 pounds for a belt to 75 pounds for a jumpsuit.

Smith has been a personal stylist for over 12 years and has an impressive roster that includes Davina McCall, Christine Lampard, Emma Bunton, Geri Horner, and Laura Whitmore, as well as dressing Holly Willoughby daily for her presenting role on This Morning.