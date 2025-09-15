FatFace expands into petite sizing

British brand FatFace has launched a Petite offering, extending its size range to ensure a more inclusive reach as part of a wider product expansion strategy.

Available exclusively on FatFace’s e-commerce site and via Next, the Petite fit is offered for all of the brand’s dresses and jumpsuits, instead of being part of a reduced or edited selection. The sizing is specifically designed for customers under five foot three inches.

The formation of the line responds to customer feedback and increased demand seen across social media, FatFace said. Performance of initial pieces has also proved positive, with the Petite size Simone dress reported to have sold out across all sizes.

Following the initial launch, for which Petite will be spotlighted via campaigns, FatFace is also planning to expand the range into woven tops and outwear for SS26. Additional categories are under review.

In a statement, Kate Brown, product director at FatFace, said: "We know from listening to our community that offering Petite sizing was something our customers really wanted from us.

“Launching the sizing offer across our full dresses and jumpsuits collection, rather than a curated selection, reflects our belief in true inclusivity and the reaction so far has been fantastic. This is just the beginning, and we’re excited to expand Petite across more product categories in the coming seasons”.