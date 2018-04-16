Fatface launches athleisure range

Fatface is the latest brand to launch its own sportswear range with its Athleisure line for women offering “casual, comfortable clothing” designed for exercise and everyday wear.

The UK fashion brand enlisted British designer Susie Stone, who designs everything from high-end bridal couture to ready-to-wear collections under her very own label, to design an athleisure range for women “juggling work and the family, to seeing friends and running errands,” with a collection that can take them “from the gym, to work, and then out for lunch”.

“As a designer, I wanted to keep the garments in this collection simple enough to be easily mixed and matched while also offering something new and fresh,” explains Stone. “Drawing inspiration from 80s retro sportswear was a great starting point for colour and print; block colours and graphic prints are having a revival at the moment so I took these vintage themes and made them more modern by choosing a more muted, sophisticated palette.”

Highlights include high waisted leggings that are supersoft, lightweight and comfortable with mesh panel detailing for added breathability, while the raglan seem detailed Claire dress has been designed to be worn over gym clothes, and the 2 in 1 T-shirt features a short sleeve v-neck top with a printed racer back vest underneath to be worn together or alone.

Stone added: “When designing garments, I wanted to find subtle ways to make the collection special and make each piece stand out whilst also being wearable. The final and most important component was choosing the best quality materials to deliver reliable performance for multi-purpose wear, from premium jersey and natural linens to mesh inserts and reflective print detailing.”

The range, which includes leggings, tops, sweatshirts, crop tops, joggers, a dress, socks, water bottles and yoga mats is now available in FatFace stores and online, with prices ranging from 8 pounds for a pair of trainer socks to 45 pounds for the dress, yoga top and contrast joggers.

Image: Fatface website