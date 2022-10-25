FatFace launches new pets range

FatFace has expanded its lifestyle offering with a new pet range featuring dog clothing, bedding, treats, and stocking fillers ahead of the festive season.

The full pet collection is in response to FatFace revenue for pet accessories increasing by 51 percent this year compared to 2021 and is part of the retailer’s commitment to "clothing the whole family".

The full range will be available online and in selected stores and includes dog coats, leads and collars, beds, bowls, toys for cats and dogs, as well as grooming gifts and treats.

Image: FatFace

Kate Brown, product director at FatFace, said in a statement: “We have seen demand increase for pet accessories since the pandemic and with 59 percent of households in the UK now owning a pet [based on 2022 Statista data], more consumers are looking for ways to treat their four-legged friends.

"We’re delighted to be launching our expanded pet range, so that our customers can kit out the furry members of their family too."

Retail prices range from 6 pounds for a cotton bone toy to 114.99 pounds for a deluxe dog bed.

Image: FatFace

Image: FatFace

Image: FatFace