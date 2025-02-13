Favorite Daughter to launch shoes with Caleres this autumn

Favorite Daughter, the contemporary lifestyle brand based in Los Angeles, is launching its first shoe collection under a new licensing agreement with Caleres.

Launched in 2020 by sister duo Erin Foster and Sara Foster in partnership with Centric Brands, the digital-first brand offers collections featuring trend-led fashion, denim and closet staples focusing on long-lasting quality.

The debut shoe collection will drop in autumn 2025. It will offer a “tightly curated assortment,” including soft construction timeless/boyish loafers, quilted low profile sneakers, chic ballets, t-strap/refined heeled pumps and boots featuring timeless buckles on removable straps to provide styling options.

Erin and Sara Foster worked closely with Caleres senior vice president and chief design and product officer Natelle Baddeley on the collection, which has been crafted in soft nappas, exotic leathers, satins, velvets and subtle suedes and will feature a cushioned footbed using athletic grade foams not typically found in dress shoes, the company added.

The shoes will retail from 195 to 495 US dollars and be available at FavoriteDaughter.com, in Favorite Daughter stores and at select department stores.

Favorite Daughter to add shoes to growing collection

Commenting on the collection, Erin and Sara Foster said in a statement: “We had a lot of conversations about which category Favorite Daughter should venture into next, and we are so excited that it is shoes.

“We have become a brand that is known for quality and shoes will be no exception. These are the shoes we want and need in our own closets.”

Jason Rabin, chief executive of Centric Brands, added: “The Favorite Daughter brand has built a tremendous following through the honesty and humour of Erin and Sara coupled with the high-quality and design of the apparel collection.

“To build off this successful foundation, we felt the time was right to launch a new category in footwear to help broaden the reach of the brand. We chose a partner in Caleres that has the expertise in design, scale, and global reach to bring our vision to life and to continue to drive growth.”

Favorite Daughter to collaborate with Dr. Scholl’s

The move into footwear follows a collaboration between Favorite Daughter and Caleres portfolio brand Dr. Scholl’s, which will launch in May. The collaboration capsule features the first-ever kitten heel version of Dr. Scholl’s iconic Original Sandal and a fashion take on the brand’s viral Time Off sneaker. Highlights include the use of special materials and details, including croco, hair-calf, and brogue detailing.

“When we were in ninth grade, there was nothing cooler than wearing a pair of Dr. Scholl’s slides,” explains Erin and Sara Foster. “We designed a fresh take on one of our favorite looks so fans of both brands can get that feeling too.”

Dr. Scholl’s Shoes x Favorite Daughter will retail for 225 US dollars for the sandal and 150 US dollars for the sneaker and be available at DrSchollsShoes.com, FavoriteDaughter.com and in Favorite Daughter’s first boutique in Beverly Hills.

Katie Moore, vice president of design for Dr. Scholl’s Shoes, said: “True to Dr. Scholl’s and Favorite Daughter, this collab is the perfect blend of originality and self-expression with that just-right touch of nostalgia.

“I absolutely love the fresh take on our OG sandal as a kitten heel. The special details make these the next signature favourite in everyone’s closet.”

Jay Schmidt, president and chief executive of Caleres, added: “Favorite Daughter is a new brand that is connecting culture to content and fashion. The brand has incredible momentum and a very strong point of view, and we felt that from our first meeting.

“I’m continually impressed by our design and product team at Caleres, and this partnership illustrates that we have become the chosen partner for another leading, contemporary, fashion brand and game-changing entrepreneurs.”

Favorite Daughter joins Caleres’ portfolio of global footwear brands that include Famous Footwear, Sam Edelman, Allen Edmonds, Naturalizer and Vionic.