FaW Tokyo 2026 to highlight Japanese emerging designers

Fashion World Tokyo will return to Tokyo Big Sight from April 8 to 10, 2026, bringing together Japanese craftsmanship, emerging designers and sourcing solutions for the global fashion industry.

Organised by RX Japan, the three-day event aims to connect international buyers, retailers and fashion professionals with manufacturers and suppliers across apparel, textiles and accessories.

Technical skills and craftsmanship

A key feature of the event will spotlight Japanese companies known for advanced technical skills and traditional craftsmanship, including expertise in dyeing, sewing and innovative textile development. The showcase is designed to help global merchandisers and retailers identify partners for supply chain innovation and international growth.

Another section will focus on emerging Japanese designers presenting original products that reinterpret traditional techniques and incorporate sustainable materials and upcycled designs. The area is intended as a discovery platform for boutiques and select shops seeking distinctive brands.

The event will also facilitate connections with OEM and ODM manufacturers capable of meeting Japan’s high production standards, offering opportunities for brands looking to expand sourcing or enter the Japanese market.

FaW Tokyo, Japan’s largest international fashion trade show, is expected to host around 700 exhibitors from 20 countries and 20,000 visitors from 50 countries, covering sectors including fashion brands, sustainable materials, sportswear, eyewear and fashion technology.

The exhibition takes place twice a year and serves as a key platform for industry networking, sourcing and business development in the Asian fashion market.