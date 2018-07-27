Faye Dunaway headlines Gucci latest campaign at 77

Legendary actress Faye Dunaway is the face of Gucci's latest campaign celebrating the Sylvie bag. The 77-year-old showcases the highly coveted piece in a Hollywood Hills set shoot, in which she is shown riding in a limo and shopping at the Gucci store while being catered to by stylists. Each photo features a different version of the item.

The black and white photos also feature singer-songwriter Soko as the Bonnie and Clyde star’s daughter. The French native sports a tracksuit from the Italian brand as well as their notable oversized sunglasses.

To watch the entire campaign Click here >>

Along with the images, a video promo shot by Canadian artist Petra Collins has also debuted. In the footage, Dunaway portrays a Beverly Hills lady of leisure and can be seen playing tennis and relaxing poolside. The short ends with the Oscar-winner presenting her daughter with a Sylvie bag of her own.

Gucci previously tapped an iconic film veteran to model new looks in 2016 when Vanessa Redgrave starred in Resort ads for the luxury fashion house.

The Sylvie bag is available in Gucci stores and on Gucci.com for 1,2000 dollars.