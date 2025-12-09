Fear of God unveils NFL fanwear collaboration

The National Football League (NFL) has signed a multi-year licensing deal with luxury streetwear brand Fear of God to create both team and NFL shield apparel, as it seeks to elevate its fanwear offering.

In a statement, the NFL said the move would allow both brands to “work to bridge the worlds of sport and fashion through an American luxury lens,” offering fanwear that brings together the NFL shield, select team marks and Fear of God’s signature aesthetic, featuring relaxed, oversized 90s-inspired silhouettes, varsity colour blocking, and heavyweight jersey tees.

NFL x Fear of God Credits: NFL

Casey Collins, senior vice president of consumer products and licensing at the NFL, said: “As the NFL seeks to build relationships with leading names in fashion, Fear of God was a natural choice.

“Fear of God resonates deeply with our growing fan base who are fashion-forward individuals and value design infused with simplicity. Together we’ve created a collection that embodies style and evokes a new standard of fan gear.”

The debut collection features team wear for the Dallas Cowboys, Pittsburgh Steelers, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, Philadelphia Eagles, New Orleans Saints, Las Vegas Raiders, Detroit Lions, New York Giants, Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears, Atlanta Falcons and San Francisco 49ers, as well as NFL shield apparel.

NFL x Fear of God Credits: NFL

Jerry Lorenzo, founder of Fear of God, added: “NFL football reflects the heart and spirit of American culture. Sunday afternoons have long been a paradoxical hour in this country, both spiritually and culturally. In stadiums and living rooms, the nation comes together around a shared love of the game.

“Fear of God and the NFL together embody a vision of unity within diversity, honouring both individual conviction and collective passion. It is a uniquely American freedom, and one worthy of celebration.”

The collection is available from Fearofgod.com, NFLshop.com, Fanatics.com, and select stadium stores.