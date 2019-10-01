Fearne Cotton launches jewellery with Notonthehighstreet

Presenter and author Fearne Cotton, who has previously launched a fashion collection with Cath Kidston, has launched her first jewellery line with Notonthehighstreet, the curated online marketplace and “home of thoughtful gifts”.

The 31-piece jewellery collection, which is exclusive to Notonthehighstreet, has been designed in collaboration with one of its artisan jewellers, Carrie Elizabeth, and features earrings, necklaces, rings and bracelets.

The Fearne Cotton x Carrie Elizabeth collection has been designed to “empower the wearer” with each piece uniquely made using ethically sourced materials and crafted from sterling silver and 14-carat gold vermeil, which has been “designed from scratch and is packed full of meaning.” explains Notonthehighstreet in a statement.

Featuring earrings, necklaces, rings and bracelets, the 31-piece collection incorporates powerful hand-cut stones such as labradorite, symbolising strength and perseverance, and has hidden messages full of encouragement, reassurance and love, delicately engraved throughout.

Explaining her inspiration for the collection, Cotton said: “Like me, Notonthehighstreet is passionate about supporting small creative businesses. I chose to work with Carrie Elizabeth from the wealth of designers on Notonthehighstreet because she has such a great eye for design and ensures there is a story behind all her jewellery.

“The Fearne Cotton x Carrie Elizabeth collection is about helping people feel uplifted, supported, reassured or just plain happy – and Carrie and I have put our hearts and souls into every piece. We hope you love it as much as we do.”

The Fearne Cotton x Carrie Elizabeth collection marks Notonthehighstreet’s first high profile collaboration and was created to offer “unique exposure” as well as place a spotlight on the “hugely talented small creative businesses” that are featured on its platform.

Ella d’Amato, chief commercial and marketing officer at Notonthehighstreet explained: “Notonthehighstreet’s purpose is to champion small creative businesses and to help our Partners grow by connecting them to the world. Working in this way and providing unique opportunities for our Partners - such as the Fearne Cotton collaboration - is what sets us apart.

“Fearne Cotton is the perfect match for our first high profile collaboration because as well as being a keen customer of ours for almost a decade, she is highly artistic, talented and passionate about supporting small businesses. With Fearne’s focus on finding inner peace and strength and Carrie Elizabeth’s knowledge of crafted jewellery and stones with celestial significance, a heartfelt collection has been crafted that will make the wearer feel truly invincible.”

Highlights of the Fearne Cotton x Carrie Elizabeth collection includes a Happy’ Necklace in gold vermeil with white topaz, where 10 percent of every sale goes to Prince’s Trust ‘Women Supporting Women’ initiative. There is also an ‘I’ve Got My Back’ necklace hand-engraved with the powerful message with labradorite, a locket necklace, an ‘I Am Enough’ gold Aztec coin bracelet, and a geometric silver ring in opal and diamond. Prices range from 80 to 150 pounds.

Jeweller Carrie Elizabeth added: “Notonthehighstreet is excellent at spotting and developing raw talent and I am honoured to have been chosen for this collaboration. I began working with the Notonthehighstreet team in 2016, just three months after launching the Carrie Elizabeth brand. Without Notonthehighstreet I would never have had the opportunity to work with someone like Fearne Cotton - no other retailer would have given a small business such as mine this exciting platform.”

Images: courtesy of Notonthehighstreet