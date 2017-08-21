Fearne Cotton launches new kids line for Boots

TV presenter Fearne Cotton is launching a new childrenswear line for Boots Mini Club, which will roll out across the UK from August 30.

Cotton, who has previously designed fashion collections for women for Very, has designed a 31-piece collection for Boots Mini Club that caters for kids aged 9 months to six years for boys and girls.

The mother-of-two's ‘Fearne by Fearne Cotton’ collection features items that the TV presenter herself loves, including faux fur coats, bombers and low-slung trousers, and marks the first time Boots Mini Club has teamed up with a celebrity.

Commenting on the collaboration, Cotton, said: “It’s a dream to be able to combine two of my favourite things; fashion, and my kids. I’m a real perfectionist and the team at Mini Club are the same, so we’ve really pushed ourselves to create cool but wearable clothes that are affordable for parents too.

“The leopard print hareem trousers are my total favourite – I’m going to try and get a pair in my size!”

Boots Mini Club teams up with Fearne Cotton

Key pieces from the kidswear collection for boys and girls include a T-shirt, emblazoned with the slogan: "Be happy and amazing”, as well as polka dot and t-rex printed sweatpants, checked shirts, camouflage tops, sequin tops, dresses, and a selection of outwear options including a faux fur jacket and bomber jacket.

Head of Boots Mini Club, Margaret Kirkpatrick, added: “We have all long admired Fearne’s gorgeous style, but we also admire her approach to being a mum. She puts such fun, joy and energy into everything she does. That’s what we try to do with the mini club brand - we aim to create clothes that allow kids to enjoy being kids: to have fun, to be comfy and to look gorgeous.

“The Mini Club team have really enjoyed working with Fearne, and we are delighted to have had the opportunity to collaborate on such an exciting partnership”.

Fearne by Fearne Cotton will be available in 100 Boots stores and online from August 30, with prices ranging from 7 to 30 pounds. It will launch with 25 pieces, with a further 6 styles launching in October.

Images: courtesy of Boots Mini Club