Fendi and Rimowa revisit partnership for new suitcase variation

Fendi and the luggage brand Rimowa have teamed up once again to present their one-of-a-kind suitcase, now in two new colors - red and blue. The recently released offering will be available along with the original black and yellow design, which debuted last November.

With a multi-wheel system, the piece features an aluminum finish and Fendi’s trademark detailing. Developed with ease of use in mind, its handles are crafted with Cuoio Romano leather. It also comes equipped with two TSA-approved locks - as well as unique stickers and a name tag for personalization. The finishing touch is a paper airplane shaped accessory that displays Fendi’s Bag Bugs eyes. The debut of the suitcase coincides with the re-branding of Rimowa’s visual style.

The item will be available in select Fendi and Rimowa stores and on fendi.com and rimowa.com beginning June 18.

Photo Credit: Fendi