Fendi debuts scented Baguette bag

Fendi has collaborated with legendary perfumer Francis Kurkdjian to launch the first-ever fragrance-infused bag, which it unveiled during Art Basel Miami Beach 2019.

The innovative concept is multi-sensory, explained Fendi, where the special ‘FendiFrenesia’ fragrant blend has been made a “three-dimensional distinctive creation where touch, smell and sight take on all new meanings” as the fragrance has been influenced directly into the leather of the iconic Baguette bag.

“Fendi has always been experimenting, especially on accessories and with a bag like the Baguette, which was conceived as a manifesto of individuality, the first accessory to have its own name,” explained Fendi creative director, Silvia Venturini Fendi. “The idea of having also a scent dedicated to this bag would make it even more special and unique. A bag is something so feminine, like the best friend of a woman, she holds all her life in it, her secrets. And a fragrance is something that is really one of the most personal things for a woman.”

What does the bag itself smell like? Well, according to the perfumer it is a “gender fluid” eau de parfum with “leathery and musky notes” that reflect the “nobility and fluidity” of the leather used for the Baguette bag, and the patent technology used means that the scent will last for up to three years.

Fendi introduces first-ever fragrance-influenced handbag

Perfumer Francis Kurkdjian, added: “Out of love for fine craftsmanship and for my profession, I modernised a technique invented by 12th-century master glove maker-perfumers, successfully bringing it back to life.

“Today, this technique strikes a special cord with Fendi, thanks to a collaboration which has led us to join forces around shared values and a common aesthetic.”

To showcase the innovative fragrance-infused creation, Fendi introduced the new Scented Baguette and Nano Baguette bags in the luxury label’s iconic yellow hue. Each of the bags also houses a 5ml bottle of ‘FendiFrenesia’, which the Italian brand states can be “worn on the skin or vaporised on a card subtly hidden inside the bags to restore and enhance all the lightness of its olfactory shine”.

The mini-format, Scented Nano Baguette is available online now in the UK, Europe and US, priced 430 pounds/ 630 US dollars, while the FendiFrenesia Scented Baguette is exclusive to the Fendi Miami Design District boutique.

Images: courtesy of Fendi