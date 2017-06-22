Fashionunited
Fendi doing capsule collection with K-pop star

Fendi has teamed up with K-pop star Tae Yang for a capsule collection simply titled "Fendi for TaeYang."

Designer Silvia Ventura Fendi, along with the brand's men's studio, came together with the South Korean musician to create a line of t-shirts, jackets, hoodies and accessories using the brand's fall collection as the base for inspiration.

The collection features messages such as "Faith," "Grace," "Saved" and "Passion sprawled across black shearling jackets and black oversized t-shirts. Other motifs include white and daisy flower details.

Accessories featured in the collection include key charms, pouches, backpacks and sneakers.

Pouches are available in both red and black. Backpacks are offered in two styles, including shearling and calfskin.

The rubber keychains and sneakers feature the artists slogan.

The Fendi for Tae Yang collection will debut in Hong Kong on July 27. Prices for the collection range from 400 euros to 8500 euros. Starting in July, the collection will be available for pre-order.

