Fendi, Dolce&Gabbana, and Etro to have physical shows at Milan Fashion Week Men's

Coronavirus can’t rain on Milan Men’s Fashion Week’s parade. The event is still scheduled to run from January 15 to 19. While most brands are opting for digital shows, Etro, Dolce&Gabbana, and Fendi will all be opting for traditional runway shows. The news was reported by WWD.

Fendi will be showing on Saturday at 2 p.m., Etro will show Sunday at 12 p.m, and Dolce&Gabbana still hasn’t announced the time of their show. K-way will also be hosting its first fashion show at Milan Fashion Week on Sunday at 6 p.m. 37 brands are confirmed to unveil their collections in some format, digital, physical, or phy-gital for Milan Men’s Fashion Week.

Camera Nazionale della Moda, Italy’s governing fashion body, will be broadcasting all digital events on their website. Earlier this year, Etro and Dolce&Gabbana, became two of the first brands to host a runway show after Italy lifted coronavirus restrictions. Both shows took place outdoors with a limited crowd and guests were seated socially distanced from each other. This was a good model for how to continue physical runway shows until the pandemic is under control.

photo: via dolcegabbana.com