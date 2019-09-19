Fendi lets the sunshine in with Milan show

Dawn rays transformed the habitually grey skies of Milan Thursday as luxury fashion brand Fendi sent its latest collection down the runway under a vast rising sun.

It was Silvia Venturini Fendi's first show following the death of fashion legend Karl Lagerfeld in February, and her ready to wear debut featured quilted coats, skirts and jackets in pastels as well as vintage florals.

Fendi described it as a "very emotional" moment, adding that Largerfeld's 54 years with the house had shaped its DNA.

The German designer began collaborating with the fashion brand in 1965, staying a record time at the helm.

"The sunny setting evokes the start of a new day, new pages to be written, but also captures the enthusiasm of a summer day," Fendi said backstage.

To the tune of "Let the Sunshine in", from the 1967 musical "Hair", the models sashayed down the catwalk in sheer tops, large mesh cardigans, sequined dresses, colourful fur coats and printed tights.

Top models including Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber and Gigi Hadid strutted their stuff, with fashionistas spotting a move away from Fendi's previous sleek hair and make-up to messy ponytails, space buns and glittering eyes.

"Lagerfeld's teachings, over so many years, have been taken to heart by everyone, of this entire family which learned to work with him," Fendi CEO Serge Brunschwig told AFP on the sidelines of the show.

"But he also taught us to do it without him, as all great masters do, so we carry on, happily," he said.

Images: Fendi SS20, Catwalkpictures