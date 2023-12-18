Fendi unveils collaboration with Fragment and Pokémon

Italian fashion brand Fendi has unveiled a collaboration with Hiroshi Fujiwara’s streetwear label Fragment and game franchise Pokémon to celebrate the upcoming Year of the Dragon.

The playful Fendi x Frgmt x Pokémon collection transforms bags, T-shirts, hoodies and silk pyjamas for men and women with dragon-type Pokémon, including ‘Dragonair,’ ‘Dratini,’ and ‘Dragonite’.

Key styles include Fendi’s Peekaboo and Baguette bags, as well as shopper totes and the men’s camera case bag, featuring Pokémon characters integrated with Fendi's iconic FF logo print.

Fendi x Frgmt x Pokémon collection Credits: Fendi

The collection also includes small leather goods such as wallets and cardholders, as well as a selection of galvanized brass jewellery, including earrings and rings combining the Maison's iconic FF logo with Pokémon’s signatures, including ‘Dratini’ and ‘Dragonair’ and the famous ‘Poké Ball,’ which opens on a soft chain bracelet and necklace.

Fendi x Frgmt x Pokémon collection Credits: Fendi

Commenting on the collaboration, Kim Jones, artistic director of couture and womenswear at Fendi, said in a statement: “I first met Hiroshi Fujiwara in London in 1999 – and what can I say? He’s one of my idols and I love him. He’s an instigator of the Japanese club scene, its youth fashion scene and its streetwear scene.

“I have been in love with Japan for a long time; its influence on me and what I do is huge – Hiroshi is a major part of that.”

Fendi x Frgmt x Pokémon collection Credits: Fendi

The collaboration also includes a partnership with the mobile game Pokémon Go, where players can discover Pokémon as they explore the world around them. From January 4, 2024, Pokémon GO Trainers will be able to obtain digital avatar items featuring designs from Fendi’s Year of the Dragon collaboration with Fragment and Pokémon.

The Fendi x Frgmt x Pokémon apparel and accessories collection will be available in selected Fendi boutiques worldwide and on fendi.com from January 4, 2024.

Fendi x Frgmt x Pokémon collection Credits: Fendi

Fendi x Frgmt x Pokémon collection Credits: Fendi