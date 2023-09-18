Fenwick launches ‘Quiet No More’ campaign targeting new consumers

Fenwick is welcoming a new era for the heritage department store with its first-ever billboard ad campaign, following a new look website that launched earlier this month as part of its evolution to reach a new generation of consumers.

The ‘Quiet No More’ marketing campaign offers up a new bold direction for the retailer with a new visual aesthetic designed with a new customer demographic at the forefront of its evolution, as it looks to create stores and a website that are “as distinct as the people who shop there”.

Based on a new brand strategy developed by consultancy At Large, known for devising culturally relevant brand programmes for Google and Nike, the bold creative, developed by London-based agency MMBP Associates, aims to draw attention with its “raw, energetic imagery and thought-provoking statements”. It shows consumers that Fenwick is “not staying quiet anymore – its’s shouting about what it stands for,” and is giving shoppers “something to talk about”.

Fenwick ‘Quiet No More’ campaign Credits: Fenwick shot by Estevez + Belloso and Ana Paganini

Mia Fenwick, chief marketing officer at Fenwick, said in a statement: “The launch of our first ever Fenwick brand campaign is a monumental moment for us. As a traditionally discreet brand, this is our time to be ‘Quiet No More’.

“Our campaign reaches out to a new generation who want to engage with authentic brands, feel seen and welcomed. This is where we are spotlighting all the pioneers - young and old, every age and gender— who embody what Fenwick stands for.”

Fenwick ‘Quiet No More’ campaign Credits: Fenwick shot by Estevez + Belloso and Ana Paganini

Fenwick launches first-ever billboard ad campaign

The campaign shot by rising stars Estevez + Belloso and Ana Paganini, will be seen across the UK from Edinburgh to Bristol, Birmingham and London, utilising billboards from Old Street roundabout and Edinburgh Picardy Place to Dalston Junction, alongside underground station takeovers and across the public transport network, as well as guerilla activity.

Hank Park, creative director at MMBP added: “This campaign concept embraces bold statements that upend the public perception of what Fenwick is or is supposed to represent. We will connect with younger people’s desire to be properly understood, by showing that anything old can be made new again and your style journey starts when you choose to live out loud.”

Fenwick ‘Quiet No More’ campaign Credits: Fenwick shot by Estevez + Belloso and Ana Paganini

The new aesthetic also aligns with new brand launches for Fenwick, including Lovebirds, Cannari Concept, Ed Hardy and Carhartt in womenswear, Saul Nash, Needles and Parlez in menswear, and Byredo and Good Light for beauty.

To amplify its new direction, Fenwick is also launching limited-edition T-shirts proclaiming 'Quiet No More' and other bold statements, such as ‘Unquiet Luxury' and 'Wear Something With Volume'. The T-shirts will be available from a pop-up in-store and online, and each purchase of a T-shirt at 30 pounds will also come with a free ‘Quiet No More’ tote bag.

Fenwick ‘Quiet No More’ T-shirts Credits: Fenwick shot by Estevez + Belloso and Ana Paganini