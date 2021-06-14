Ferrari launches first-ever fashion collection

Italian luxury sports car manufacturer, Ferrari has launched its first-ever fashion collection.

The 52 piece collection was designed by Rocco Iannone, who gained his experience working for brands such as Dolce & Gabbana, Giorgio Armani, and Pal Zileri.

The looks are 80 percent unisex and were showcased on June 13 in Ferrari´s hometown of Maranello at the assembly line headquarters.

The designs pay homage to the luxury car brands’ signature red and yellow tones, along with deep blue and green. Some pieces were splashed with high-graphic prints and bold blends of 1950s posters and magazine covers, depicting speed.

“For me, it was vital to discover who were the icons of Ferrari. To me, Ferrari is a brand that is very much part of pop culture and music and the arts,” Iannone told the Fashion Network at a pre-show press conference.

He added, “So, I tried to give sense to the idea of a Ferrari lifestyle. It always existed and that’s what I wanted to make a contemporary collection around.”

During the show, Iannone also revealed new exclusive sneakers designed with Puma and Ray-Ban eyewear.