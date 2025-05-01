Ferrari to launch capsule collection with Charles Leclerc

Formula One driver Charles Leclerc is adding fashion designer to his resume as he will be introducing a capsule collection with Ferrari’s fashion line, Ferrari Style.

In a short statement, Ferrari said it was collaborating with the Scuderia Ferrari HP F1 driver on an exclusive limited-edition collection of apparel, which would offer “a new wardrobe at the intersection of luxury and sport”.

The capsule collection is designed in collaboration with Ferrari Style’s creative director, Rocco Iannone and will debut at a special event in Leclerc’s hometown of Monte Carlo, ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix and will be available for purchase from May 21.

Little details about the collaboration have been released, just that the capsule will draw inspiration from Leclerc’s personal style off the track, “from travel to leisure, merging Ferrari’s essence of elegance and performance with the Monegasque driver’s effortless, dynamic spirit”.