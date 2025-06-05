Fforme founder launches new label Ossou

Nina Khosla, founder of Fforme, has teamed up with Talia Shuvalov, founder of fine jewellery line Erede and formerly of Alexander Wang and Narciso Rodriguez, to launch Ossou, a new women’s ready-to-wear line that aims to “elevate the foundation of a modern wardrobe”.

Ossou, derived from the word “bone,” in reference to the “quiet structure beneath everything,” has been launched with a focus on offering durability and longevity, with a design philosophy that embraces a reinvention of traditional forms while exploring the interplay between heritage and modernity.

Khosla and Shuvalov will serve as the label's creative directors, designing clothing tailored towards the “modern woman,” by rethinking staples to help her build a refined wardrobe that lasts.

Commenting on the design philosophy, Khosla, said in a statement: “The collection began with a desire to strip down to what is fundamental. We approached the design as if it were architecture - looking at forms that support and endure. There is also a deeper symbolism in the name itself - bone is elemental and complex in its simplicity.

"This duality is central to how we approached the collection, creating garments that feel both reduced and richly constructed.”

Ossou debuts with a collection focused on durability and longevity

The debut collection from the New York-based label draws inspiration from the inspiration from the “quiet strength and raw beauty” of Western landscapes and is anchored in jackets, shirting, and knits designed to complement and elevate jeans, with the label using Japanese yarn-dyed denim for its jeans made in Los Angeles.

Khosla added: “Growing up in San Francisco, the birthplace of the jean, created a sense of curiosity for denim, a fabric so intertwined with the heritage of the American West.

"I wanted to explore denim as a premium luxury material, make it more artful and considered, and showcase how it can become the backbone of a refined wardrobe for a modern woman today.”

The ready-to-wear is crafted in Europe from carefully sourced Italian fabrics, while soft leather is used in shirts and shorts, enhanced with contrast stitching, and cotton and taffeta shirts showcase trapunto stitching, a technique inspired by couture.

Jackets have been tailored to accentuate the waist, paying homage to the female form and creating a streamlined silhouette, and the “light-as-air silk” denim has a slight sheen due to an innovative laser process that renders a velvety texture mirroring chenille. The denim also has custom hardware, offering subtle mixed-metal shanks and zipper pulls designed in collaboration with industrial designer David Caon.

The collection is available via its e-commerce at ossou.com, with prices ranging from 295 to 1,295 US dollars.

