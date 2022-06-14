Fila and Playboy launch women’s capsule collection

Sportswear brand Fila has teamed up with Playboy to launch a women’s apparel capsule collection exclusively at Urban Outfitters.

The 13-piece collection draws inspiration from 70s styles, with “trend-forward updates” geared towards the Urban Outfitters shopper, with a mix of matching sets and separates in brown, navy, white, green and marigold hues.

The line combines the Fila F-Box and Playboy Bunny logos and includes co-branding across tracksuits, T-shirts, tanks, shorts, and rompers.

Image: Fila x Playboy

Highlights include the tracksuit that puts a 70s spin on a classic Fila style, with wide-leg bottoms and pinstripe detailing on the jacket, while the collection’s two playsuits include a brown and white ribbed style, fashioned with a collar and belt. A second playsuit is adorned with an all-over print that blends Fila’s F-box logo with Playboy magazine covers from the 70s. The same graphic pattern is also featured on a tank and skirt set. Rounding out the collection is a selection of ringer tees that feature archival magazine prints, as well as two halter tops and a pair of white shorts.

The Fila x Playboy collection is available at select Urban Outfitters stores in the UK, and on urbanoutfitters.com/en-gb, fila.co.uk and playboy.com.

Image: Fila x Playboy

Image: Fila x Playboy

Image: Fila x Playboy