Fila collaborates with Dragon Ball Super on footwear collection

Sportswear brand Fila has partnered with anime studio Toei Animation and its US agent, Funimation, to launch a limited-edition range of Dragon Ball Super x Fila footwear.

The seven character-inspired sneaker styles, which debuted at New York Comic Con in October, will be available in men’s and kids sizes, with custom colourways that celebrate iconic characters from the anime series.

Shoes included in the line are a twist on classic Fila silhouettes, such as the Original Fitness and F-13, as well as the inclusion of four Fila Renno designs, one of the brand’s newest styles launched in 2021.

Fans of the anime can select from popular characters of the series, including Goku, Vegeta, Golden Frieza and Beerus.

For one of the main characters, Goku, the Renno is transformed with a colourway inspired by his orange jumpsuit and blue accessories. His glowing blonde hair is emphasised in the laces of the shoes, portrayed in a bright yellow.

Each style is complete with a Dragon Ball Super logo treatment on the tongue, heel and sock liner. Styles range from 100 to 75 dollars for men’s and 90 to 65 dollars for kids.

Available only in the US and Canada, the collection will be sold exclusively through Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champ Sports and Footaction from December 21.