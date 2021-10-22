Fila collaborates with Flock Together initiative on capsule

Sportswear label Fila has unveiled a collaboration with birdwatching initiative Flock Together in the form of an apparel and footwear capsule, to be exclusively sold through LN-CC.

In a range of hike-wear gear made for urban exploring, the collection intends to bring people into nature and engage with their community. The selection includes a reinvented version of the Fila Trailblazer hiking shoe and two shearling fleece designs.

The colourways of the line are inspired by the Kingfisher bird, with a scannable near field communication (NFC) tag present in the hiking shoe that takes buyers to a dedicated page outlining the best places in the UK to spot a Kingfisher.

Image: Fila x LN-CC x Flock Together

15 percent of all sales of the collection will go towards the Flock Together community fund.

Buying and creative director at LN-CC, Reece Crisp, expressed his enthusiasm over the collaboration in a release, stating: “We’re super excited for LN-CC to be part of this project.

“Flock Together encompasses everything that’s great about community and wellness, two driving forces that are integral to LN-CC too.

“Flock Together’s growth has been both a reaction to, and antidote from, a difficult eighteen months by bringing people together and encouraging outdoor consciousness, so we are honoured to share our platform in amplifying its much-needed positivity while working with Fila in creating this tribute to the Kingfisher.”

Flock Together, founded back in the 2020 covid-19 lockdowns, brings BIPOC together to engage in birdwatching and other nature-oriented activities.

It has previously partnered on an event with Timberland, hosting a range of spoken word presentations at the nature reserve, Woodbury Wetlands. Sponsored by the apparel label, the event aimed to promote the voices in its growing community adjacent to guiding guests through the nature reserve.