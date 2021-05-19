Fila collaborates with MSGM for its 110th anniversary

In honor of its 110th anniversary and with the next Grand Slam tournament just around the corner, Italian sportswear brand Fila has teamed up on a tennis collection with Italian fashion brand MSGM.

The collection has been designed by MSGM founder and creative director Massimo Giorgetti for the Roland Garros tennis tournament in Paris set to take place next Monday, May 24. During the French Open, the collaboration will be worn on the courts by Fila sponsored players such as Karolina Pliskova, Sofia Kenin, Reilly Opelka, and Diego Schwartzman.

The mantra of the collection is “You Are My Match Point” and it appears printed or embroidered on the collection’s halter necks tops, mini skirts, shorts, polo shirts, and t-shirts in MSGM’s iconic tie-dye prints or marble motifs. Some items feature lace and ruffle details for a romantic accent.

Creative director Giorgetti added a personal touch to the material he discovered in the Fila company archives, as well as infusing it with the ‘color and a certain irreverence’ characteristic of MSGM.

“Fila, for me, is the tennis court,” Giorgetti said in a statement. “I wanted to give a romantic interpretation of it, echoing a cinematic world. My main inspiration for the short skirts came from Lea Pericoli, the Italian tennis champion whose fashion choices on the court turned heads in the 1960s. In visiting the Fila archives, I was surprised by how much they have done over the decades. I just had to remix and update it.”

MSGM x Fila is available exclusively on fila.uk, in select Fila retail stores in China and Japan, and on MSGM.it. The collection will be launched on fila.com this summer.