Fila collaborates with Oliver Spencer on a sustainable collection

Sportswear brand Fila is launching a sustainably produced collection with British menswear designer Oliver Spencer.

Inspired by Fila’s rich sportswear heritage and Wes Anderson’s 2001 cult classic, The Royal Tenenbaums combined with Spencer’s laidback tailoring, the collection features a range of vintage sportswear silhouettes in rich colours and luxury fabrics that have been ecologically sourced and responsibly made.

Fila classics, such as the Hayward Jersey Jacket, Benedict Polo, and matching Ari Jersey Shorts, harking back to the style of tennis icons of the 1980s, have been given a contemporary twist with Spencer specifically developing a terry-towel corduroy that is super-soft and rich in colour.

Image: courtesy of Fila x Oliver Spencer by Rankin

Other highlights include the Royal Hoodie in a ribbed cotton-velour jersey, offering premium loungewear with vintage style, straight-fit leg joggers, T-shirts finished with the appliqued ‘F-Box’ logo and a lightweight, water-repellent rain jacket.

While the Franklin jersey jacket is modelled on a vintage track top cut in organic cotton finished with a contrast stripe tape, inspired by the Fila headband worn by Bjorn Borg in the 1980 Wimbledon final against John Mcenroe.

Hero pieces have also been made in Oliver Spencer’s Auckland Navy, Auckland Red and Auckland Cream to pay tribute to the classic Fila colourways seen on and off the court for generations.

Oliver Spencer and Fila launch an ecologically conscious range of reworked sportswear classics

Sustainability is at the forefront of Oliver Spencer’s brand, and this collaboration continues its efforts to produce ethically sourced, sustainable goods, with many of the pieces made with organic cotton. Even the packaging for the collection uses sustainable, recycled materials.

Image: courtesy of Fila x Oliver Spencer by Rankin

Commenting on the collection, Spencer said a statement: “I am very excited to be working with such an authentic, heritage sportswear brand. Working together to fuse lifestyle and sportswear we have produced an exciting collection that is selling through our long-standing partner – Mr Porter. The collection feels very nostalgic, yet modern while using all of our sustainable credentials.”

The collection will be exclusively available at Oliver Spencer, Fila and Mr Porter. The menswear designer will also be contributing 10 percent of sales towards the Mr Porter Health In Mind Fund powered by Movember, a fundraising and content initiative dedicated to helping men lead happier, healthier and more fulfilling lives.

Fila x Oliver Spencer prices range from 69 to 259 pounds / 106 to 398 US dollars.

Image: courtesy of Fila x Oliver Spencer by Rankin

Image: courtesy of Fila x Oliver Spencer by Rankin

Image: courtesy of Fila x Oliver Spencer by Rankin