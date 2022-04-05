Fila partners with Barneys New York on limited edition capsule

Sportswear giant Fila has revealed a collaborative collection designed together with luxury department store Barney New York, consisting of six shoe styles for men and women.

The new capsule builds on the duo’s previous partnerships, which have included the launches of apparel and footwear collaborations.

For the Barneys New York x Fila footwear line, classic and fashion-forward silhouettes have been created in both muted tones and bold hues, with co-branded logos appearing on each style.

Designs combine the elements of popular Fila styles with premium materials, linking in Barneys’ more elevated approach to fashion.

“Barneys is a brand with a rich history, known for its unique collaborations,” said Ber-tia Barron, vice president of brand, luxe at Authentic Brands Group (ABG), owner of Barneys New York, in a release.

Barron added: “We are excited to bring these two distinguished brands together again.”

Prices for the collection range from 150 to 275 dollars.