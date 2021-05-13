Fila unveils Euros football collection

Sportswear brand Fila has unveiled a capsule collection to celebrate the European Football Championship taking place between June 11 and July 11, 2021.

The vibrant Euros collection provides a nod to Fila’s rich football heritage and features track tops and polos to represent competing countries within the tournament.

Representing the home nations of England, Wales and Scotland, classic kit colours of red, white and blue can be seen in a selection of stripe-trimmed track tops, polos, tees, and shorts.

There are also colourways representing France, Germany, Italy, Holland, Sweden, and Spain.

The collection has been designed to be worn as a full set, explains Fila in a press release, while also working as a mix-and-match look.

Prices range from 25 pounds for T-shirts to 65 pounds for track tops.

To launch the collection, Fila has shot a campaign featuring each country represented by retro Panini football stickers.

courtesy of Fila