Fila unveils Project 7 fronted by BTS

Sportswear brand Fila has launched its limited-edition Project 7 collection and tapped South Korean boy band BTS to front the campaign.

Project 7, which launched in the US this week for the first time on Fila.com, is a capsule collection featuring apparel, accessories and footwear that fuses fashion with functionality.

According to the brand, the designs were inspired by military looks and functions, with silhouettes and textures that are “comfortable, trend-forward, and crafted in materials suitable for the autumn/winter season”.

Among the military influences are camouflage prints, utility-inspired outerwear and neutral hues like black, grey, beige and green.

The apparel features T-shirts, hoodies and cargo pants, as well as fleece zip-ups, parkas, and quilted jackets. To complement the clothing, accessories include backpacks, shoulder bags, belt bags, socks, and hats.

Project 7 capsule collection also includes four featured footwear styles the Project 7 Iteration Light, Project 7 Court Ace P7, Project 7 Wavelet Alpha, and Project 7 Curvelet.

All the looks feature both Fila and Project 7 branding. Prices range from 17 US dollars for accessories to 220 US dollars for outerwear.

BTS have been global brand ambassadors for Fila since 2019. Images: courtesy of Fila