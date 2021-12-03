Filippa K collaborates with emerging designer, Stinarand

Swedish fashion house Filippa K has unveiled an upcycled collaborative capsule with design studio Stinarand, in the form of six bespoke garments constructed from second hand Filippa K materials.

Run by emerging designer Stina Randestad, Stinarand’s work focuses on “sculptural yet wearable” pieces, a notable contrast to that of Filippa K’s signature clean-cut looks. Items in the capsule use unexpected materials and bold colours among distinct silhouettes, resulting in three “dramatic statement” pieces and three wearable pieces within the offering.

An oversized cardigan using upcycled mohair and wool sweaters, a mesh dress made from three upcycled dresses and two prototype garments and a layered puffer derived of four down puffer jackets make up part of the line. A wavy knit sweater, shirt dress and metallic blazer are also included.

Image: Filippa K x Stinarand

“I’m very impressed at the level of commitment Filippa K is showing with their sustainability work, as well as their investment in creativity,” Randestand said on the collaboration, in a statement. “It’s vital for brands to engage in larger initiatives of course, but also to provide a platform for up and coming designers to express their vision.”

Made in a collaborative effort between Randestand and Filippa K’s in-house design atelier, the designer selected second-hand items from the label’s archives, identifying pieces with the most potential for a new life.

The Sweden-based designer added: “The project’s outcome is twofold for me - it shows an artistic approach to upcycling, but it also shows an established brand taking a leap of faith, investing in a designer whose aesthetic isn’t perhaps associated with the traditional Scandinavian look.”

The six pieces will launch December 3, and will be available by request through Filippa K’s website.

Image: Filippa K x Stinarand