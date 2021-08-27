Filippa K releases gender-fluid AW21 campaign with poet Kai Isaiah Jamal

Poet, activist and model Kai Isaiah Jamal stars in two new Filippa K campaigns, wearing a range of the fashion houses newest AW21 collections.

In the main line, accompanied by a campaign entitled What Lies Within, from a poem written by the model, Kai is seen wearing minimal cashmere sweaters and dresses, frayed turtlenecks and oversized wool coats.

The brand took a less-is-more design approach in the creation of the collection, returning it to its core as a response to the year of uncertainty. However, among the neutral colour tones, a bright red mohair sweater stands out. The label stated the purpose of the bold choice was to symbolise being comfortable in one’s own skin.

Image: Filippa K Main Line AW21

Jamal has become a big name in the fashion industry alongside their poetry and activism, appearing in a global Calvin Klein campaign and starring as the first Black trans model to walk for Louis Vuitton back in January. The model is displayed throughout the Filippa K campaigns wearing pieces from both the menswear and womenswear collections.

Alongside the main line, the Swedish fashion house has debuted its AW21 Soft Sport collection, also including Kai, who interpreted the collection through a different poem named The Strength in Between. The line is customised for both active and leisure, with the goal of being both functional and fashionable.

Image: Filippa K Soft Sports AW21

In comparison to the primary collection, Soft Sport features a range of bold silhouettes and colours inspired by 90’s basketball. The highlight is a bright red puffer jacket, that contrasts with white tees and black track pants also on offer. Other pieces remain in colours closer to the skin, including seamless leggings and bra tops that fall well within the Soft Sports category.

Two poems penned by Kai aimed to capture both of the collections through the power of words. For the main line, What Lies Within highlights how clothing holds the power to define us, giving us the confidence to be our authentic selves. The other, The Strength in Between, explores our strength to be both gentle and powerful, a sentiment seen throughout the Soft Sport collection.