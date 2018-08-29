Filling Pieces goes "Off the Grid" for fall/winter 2018

Amsterdam-based footwear label Filling Pieces is going off the grid for fall/winter 2018. Not quite literally though. Their new collection "Off the Grid" centers around the concept of traveling unknown roads. The designs and materials are made to face dense jungles, arid deserts, unforgiving ice and the tallest mountains. The line was built off of the idea that by facing your fears and taking the path less travelled, you break down the perceived barriers in your mind, and unlock your potential.

For the first time, the brand has presented both ready-to-wear and footwear alongside each other after launching ready-to-wear earlier this year for spring/summer 2018. Both collections are inspired by functional equipment used by the world's boldest explorers.

For the fall/winter 2018 campaign the brand teamed up with four creatives who embody this "Off the Grid" spirit. Each has their own unique story on their meteoric journey to the top of their respective creative endeavors, all whilst taking the road less travelled. These are captured candidly on video interviews. Introducing a new conceptual spin on traditional production, total creative freedom was given to photographer Hannah Sider, stylist Corey Stokes and models Tiffany and Rhamier, entrusting them to create the campaign by an intuitive experimentation and collaboration approach.

"This collection stands for our boundary-less vision of our world, figuratively and literally. Off the Grid means getting out of your own ways to getting to know the unacquainted. Like my parents with their immigrant background, as many likeminded," said Guillaume Philibert, founder of Filling Pieces, in a statement.

Continuing a design approach typified by a dedication to experimentation with new techniques and the application of technical materials in novel ways, Filling Pieces based the collection around nature and man’s now harmonious relationship. Premium leather in a variety of Earth coloured hues is paired with durable ripstop fabrics, luxurious powder coated custom hardware, 3M reflective piping and neon colorways that represent man’s functional equipment.

The fall/winter 2018 ‘Off The Grid’ ready-to-wear collection was produced in extremely limited numbers and is available at only five handpicked retailers globally including Barneys New York, CNTRBND, GR8 Tokyo, Lessons, Ssense.com, and online through the brand's website. The footwear collection is available from all selected Filling Pieces retailers worldwide and through their own website too.

photo: courtesy of Purple PR