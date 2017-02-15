Finery teams up with Pineapple Dance Studios

Finery is launching a capsule collection of dance wear in partnership with Pineapple Dance Studios that will launch exclusively at Selfridges this month.

The ten piece collection, co-designed with Pineapple founder Debbie Moore, has been inspired by Pineapple’s archive and includes updates on the body, the ballet wrap, the dancer’s sweat, the slip dress and leggings, which have all been nostalgically named after traditional ballet steps.

The line offers a muted colour palette echoing those in the original Pineapple collections and features high lycra content in the fabrication to enhance the fit, while still offering a soft and luxurious feel to allow the pieces to be perfect for dancing or downtime, the brand said.

Commenting on her collaboration with Finery, Moore said: “I’ve loved working with the wonderful Finery team - I was more than confident that Pineapple would be safe in their hands if not enhanced by our collaboration with Finery.

“I’m really happy with the final collection and can’t wait to see some of our dancers wearing it in the studio - but the important thing is I don’t want women to feel like they have to wear this to dance in, it’s just as suitable to wear out and about too!”

The Pineapple Dance Studios were founded in 1979 and it was here that Moore developed a Cotton/Lycra fabric with DuPont and become the first designer ever to use the fabric in dance wear.

Images: courtesy of Finery