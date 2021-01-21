Fiorelli launches first recycled collection

Accessories brand Fiorelli, owned by Global Brands Group, has launched its first recycled capsule collection, Recover.

The collection features five shapes, including the ‘Waves’ backpack in three sizes, the ‘Marina Tote’ and the ‘Cove Crossbody’ bag.

Each item in the capsule is made from approximately eight to 22 recycled plastic bottles and other responsibly sourced materials. While all the hardware on accessories, such as branded studs, zip pulls, and patches, are made using recycled metal.

The Recover bags are all designed to be highly functional for everyday use and are made with extremely hardwearing materials and water-resistant, added the brand. The larger bags offer an internal padded section for a laptop, multiple internal and side pockets. The bags’ long straps are adjustable, and the backpacks have padded back panels for added comfort.

Florence Fullalove, brand manager at Fiorelli, said in a statement: “Fiorelli is committed to being a leader in environmental responsibility and by launching Recover, our first recycled collection, we are making a great step forward in working towards a more sustainable future for our brand and our industry.”

The recycled Recover range is available in Fiorelli stores and on Fiorelli.com, as well as in-store and online at John Lewis. Price points for the bags range from 59 to 89 pounds.

The handbag brand has also ensured that all online order are now shipped using biodegradable packaging made from an eco-friendly, compostable material that decomposes in 6–36 months, as part of its commitment to sustainability.

Images: courtesy of Fiorelli