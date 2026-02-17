First global brand ambassador: Lily Collins becomes the face of Zalando

Zalando has appointed British-American actress Lily Collins as its first global brand ambassador to highlight the creative expression and individuality of its customers.

The year-long partnership will include two major campaigns; the curation of exclusive content formats; and style edits, the Berlin-based online retailer announced on Tuesday. Collins, known as a style icon for her role in the Netflix series Emily in Paris, will help to answer the central question: “What should I wear?”. “For me, fashion has always been more than just clothes – it is an expression of my personality and what I am feeling at any given moment,” said Lily Collins of her new role.

The online retailer also emphasised the strategic importance of the appointment. James Rothwell, SVP of marketing at Zalando, explained: “Lily Collins embodies the creative expression we want to convey to our customers: fashion as a tool for self-confidence, whether in everyday life or on special occasions.”

The collaboration will launch with the spring/summer 2026 campaign, where the actress will address everyday style dilemmas.

