First insurance billable post-mastectomy brand Myya launches

The first direct-to-consumer, intimates and prosthetics brand Myya has officially launched.

The brand’s unique approach to post-mastectomy bra fittings allows customers in the US to be sized from their homes by certified mastectomy fitters. Myya also highlights inclusivity in size and colour, as well as being the only online boutique that is able to directly bill its customers’ insurance companies, according to the company.

The brand currently stocks sizes A to O cup, with women able to schedule a one-on-one fitting through the telehealth app the company provides. Certified mastectomy fitters will provide support and advice as to what is the right size for each individual, taking into account the customer’s preferences and where the person is in their recovery.

With one in eight women developing breast cancer in their lifetimes, Myya was founded by Jasmine Jones who was inspired by her grandmother’s struggle with the illness and lack of post-mastectomy bra options. Jones, who was one of the few Black women in the world to close over 1 million dollars in venture funding, developed Myya at Cherry Blossom Intimates, the brand’s retail space.

Speaking about the effect of the pandemic on the brand’s personal fitting program, Jones said that “when the Covid-19 pandemic hit, I was extremely worried that I would not be able to touch another customer - I wouldn’t be able to measure them, fit them correctly, or provide them with the ‘best friend’ our in-store shopping experience offers.”

This inspired Jones to create the online side of Myya, with an area of importance being the retention of the brand’s “luxurious and supportive environment.”

Thirteen percent of the profits will be donated to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, with the brand already having pledged 25,000 dollars this year.

“We know going through big changes isn’t easy,” Myya’s website reads, “but we’re here to help you move forward.”