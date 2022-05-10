First Look: Adidas x Gucci to launch on June 7

Sportswear giant Adidas has confirmed it will launch its highly anticipated collaboration with Gucci on June 7 alongside the release of the first looks from the collection.

The collaboration, which interweaves the two label’s most recognisable codes, was first showcased on the catwalk by Gucci during Milan Fashion Week in February and spans ready-to-wear and accessories.

Designed by Gucci’s creative director Alessandro Michele, Adidas x Gucci recalls retro sportswear silhouettes. The capsule features tracksuits, T-shirts, jumpsuits, shorts, jackets, dresses, cardigans, bowling shirts, polos, skirts, vests and accessories emblazoned with Adidas' iconic three-stripe motif and Adidas Originals' trefoil emblem mixed with the Italian fashion house’s GG monogram.

Image: Adidas by Carlijn Jacobs

From shirts to pants, many pieces mix the white Three Stripes of Adidas with the red and green Web of Gucci, such as track pants featuring the Adidas signature on one leg, while the other is defined by the fashion label’s well-known emblem.

The tracksuit is also a key focus for the collection, with Michele reimagining it in multiple ways with shorts and jogger pants for women, or flared pants and a bowling shirt for men, all designed to be mixed or matched.

Image: Adidas by Carlijn Jacobs

Adidas unveils full lookbook for Gucci collaboration

These sit alongside tennis-inspired polos, sweater vests, skirts, and a knit dress, while the Adidas Trefoil and Gucci’s Interlocking G have been turned into an energetic print across a wide range of colourful styles, and graphic T-shirts in cotton feature the Adidas Trefoil underlined with the ‘Gucci’ lettering.

Image: Adidas by Carlijn Jacobs

For the footwear, Gucci presents its own take on the famous Adidas Gazelle sneakers for both men and women, while the Gucci’s Horsebit loafers will be available in either leather or suede with the red and green Web accented by the Adidas Three Stripes. In addition, there are leather and GG canvas clogs, terry-fabric slides and a selection of flatform styles.

Image: Adidas by Carlijn Jacobs

The two brands have also hybridised bags for the collaboration. The Gucci Horsebit 1955 crossbody and tote have been reimagined with the Adidas Trefoil and the Adidas bowling bag has also been given an Italian makeover. The luggage category also includes small and large duffle bags, as well as camera bags embellished with the Adidas Trefoil and ‘Gucci’ spelt backwards.

Additionally, the collection sees the introduction of a selection of golf bags in either leather or the GG monogram with the Adidas x Gucci logo and colourful umbrellas featuring the distinctive palette and patterns of the collection.

Image: Adidas by Carlijn Jacobs

The collection has also been designed to reflect both brand’s commitment to innovation and sustainability goals, with multiple styles crafted with “future-conscious material fabrications” including polyester, cotton and viscose. There are even logo-heavy baseball caps and canvas bucket hats made in part with Econyl regenerated nylon.

Adidas x Gucci will launch on June 7 across select Gucci stores, dedicated pop-ups, and online at Gucci.com, as well as on the Adidas Confirmed app.

Image: Adidas by Carlijn Jacobs

Image: Adidas by Carlijn Jacobs

Image: Adidas by Carlijn Jacobs