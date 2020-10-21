First look: Boss is teaming up with Russell Athletic

Boss and Russell Athletic are partnering on a sportswear capsule collection that they both state will offer “bold casualwear for a new generation”.

The men’s and women’s capsule collection will launch in March 2021 and will be inspired by both brands’ archives. The designs will blend Boss’ tailoring with Russell Athletic’s recognisable sportswear aesthetic in “a unique style”.

Hugo Boss chief brand officer, Ingo Wilts, said in a statement: “Casualisation is an important element in our Boss collections, so it’s the perfect time to partner with a pioneer in this field. Russell Athletic invented the sweatshirt almost 100 years ago, and it has been a great experience to work with a brand that has such a heritage and expertise in sportswear.”

Ricardo Aranda, vice president of Russell Athletic, added: “We are excited to partner with one of the biggest fashion brands in the world to create a collection that takes inspiration from fashion and sports to reinvent iconic pieces in a whole new way.”

The Boss x Russell Athletic capsule is expected to include apparel, accessories and footwear and will be sold globally. It will also launch with a campaign produced by publisher and creative agency Highsnobiety, added the German brand.

On the partnership, Wilts added: “When I first travelled to the US, a Russell Athletic sweatshirt was among my first purchases. I have always wanted to do something with the brand, so this collaboration is a very special project for me personally. Working with the team in Kentucky was absolutely enriching and inspiring.”

