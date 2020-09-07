First Look: Champion x Mr Porter

Athletic apparel brand Champion has unveiled its latest collaboration with global fashion retailer, Mr Porter.

The 14-piece capsule collection gives a “fresh new take” on Champion’s signature reverse-weave construction, which was designed to prevent shrinkage.

The range features Champion fleece-back cotton-blend jersey hoodies and T-shirts that celebrate a minimal and understated colour palette, with pastel hues and subtle tie-dye prints.

The aim of the exclusive collaboration is to offer a “new dimension” to the Champion reverse-weave classics for the Mr Porter audience, added the brand.

This marks the latest collaboration for the heritage-inspired sportswear brand, Champion, last month it unveiled a collection with British designer Craig Green and in July, it launched its second collection with HyperX. Previous collaborations have included Vetements, Supreme and Rick Owens.

Champion x Mr Porter exclusive collection retails from 50 pounds for a T-shirt to 160 pounds for a tie-dyed jersey hoodie.

Images: courtesy of Champion