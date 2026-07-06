First Look: FitFlop unveils collaboration with Pantone

British footwear brand FitFlop, known for its biomechanically engineered comfort-led shoes, has unveiled a collaboration with colour experts Pantone in an exploration into “how colour shapes the way we feel, move and experience footwear”.

At the heart of the two-part collaboration is the question: “What if colour could change how comfort feels?” The footwear brand worked with Pantone to select colours that explore “optimism and calm in equal measure,” while also translating tone and texture into wearable design that supports both movement and mindset.

FitFlop x Pantone collection Credits: FitFlop

The first 12-piece FitFlop x Pantone collection features four core silhouettes, the iQushion Flip‑Flop, Delicato Poise Mary‑Jane, Delicato Poise Ballerina and Retro‑Q Sneaker, each offered in three colourways, ‘Pantone Cameo Brown,’ ‘Pantone Iceberg Green,’ and ‘Pantone Rutabaga’.

In a statement, FitFlop said the curated palette of soft pastel pink, green, and yellow hues was selected as “warm, grounding tones designed to evoke lightness, ease and emotional balance at the height of summer”.

Every shade it adds was selected not only for its visual appeal, but for its “emotional resonance,” designed to lift mood, create balance and “enhance the everyday experience of footwear”.

FitFlop x Pantone collection Credits: FitFlop

FitFlop: Can colour move beyond decoration to support wellbeing in footwear?

Louise Noble, chief product and brand officer at FitFlop, said: “Colour has the power to influence how we feel, just as comfort influences how we move and how confidently we experience everyday life.

“With Pantone, we wanted to bring those two ideas together, combining emotional expression with the science of movement in a way that feels modern, uplifting and genuinely wearable.”

FitFlop x Pantone collection Credits: FitFlop

The debut collection, dubbed ‘The Colour of Comfort,’ launches on July 9 for spring/summer 2026, and combines FitFlop’s science and biomechanical innovation with subtle Pantone signatures, from Colour Chip accent to precise Colour ID markings, which are integrated throughout, designed to reinforce the connection between each design and its exact shade.

Laurie Pressman, vice president at Pantone Color Institute, added: “Colour is one of the most powerful tools to influence how we feel; it is experienced as much as it is seen.

“Through our collaboration with FitFlop, we’ve brought the science and psychology of colour into footwear in a truly intentional way. Each shade was selected to evoke lightness, ease and emotional calm, showing how colour can move beyond the visual to become something truly felt with every step.”

FitFlop x Pantone collection Credits: FitFlop

A second collection will follow later in the year, expanding the collaboration through “a new seasonal perspective”.

The SS26 FitFlop x Pantone collection will be available at FitFlop.com and selected global stockists. Prices range from 38 to 110 pounds.

Brand collaborations to drive FitFlop growth strategy

FitFlop, founded by wellness entrepreneur Marcia Kilgore in 2007, has been undergoing a brand evolution into a global lifestyle brand led by CEO Gianni Georgiades, with the goal of “owning summer” and becoming a billion US dollar company by combining design-led, science-driven innovative footwear with style and comfort.

A focal point of its strategy is using commercial collaborations, such as with Pantone, to accelerate growth and expand its international reach. Further collaborations are expected with the sweet brand Haribo, which will include footwear styles for the whole family.

The British footwear brand has a presence in more than 88 countries, through over 5,000 stores and 2,000 retailers. It operates 89 concept spaces across the UK, Europe, the Middle East, India and APAC, and has showrooms in London and New York.